EastEnders spoilers: Major character's return has been confirmed Stacey Slater is in for a surprise!

EastEnders is once again facing another major shake-up to the cast as show bosses have confirmed the return of Ruby Allen! Actress Louisa Lytton will reprise her role later this year, 12 years after her character fled Walford. Ruby first came to Walford back in 2005 and quickly became best friends with Stacey Slater who took her under her wing. Speaking about her return, former Strictly Come Dancing star Louisa said: "EastEnders was my first acting job out of drama school and opened so many doors for me. It's wonderful to be given the opportunity to come back and explore my character and I'm excited to see what's in store for Ruby."

Louisa Lytton will return as Ruby Allen later this year

She added: "We last saw her twelve years ago as a young girl and now she is returning as a woman with scope for major change and some brilliantly challenging storylines." Ruby was also the daughter of the late villainous Johnny Allen, and got caught in the crossfire during Johnny and Phil Mitchell’s feud. Following her father's death, Ruby found comfort in Sean Slater but soon realised the feeling wasn't mutual and distraught, she left the Square in 2006.

John Yorke, Executive Consultant, added: "Louisa is a fantastic actress and I am delighted that she is returning to EastEnders. Now twelve years older, viewers will see a much more mature and confident Ruby who is set to be involved in one of our biggest storylines later this year." Louisa, 29, joined the Allen family in Albert Square at the age of 15, and remained on the soap for two years. She clearly made an impression on audiences, being voted Sexiest Female at the 2006 Soap Awards. The actress then followed up her high-profile debut with an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2006 where she finished in fourth place with dance partner Vincent Simone.

