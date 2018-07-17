EastEnders spoilers: Tina gets arrested for attacking Stuart, Kush breaks down following Shakil's death Your weekly spoilers for Monday 23 July to Friday 27 July

Happy moments are rare in Albert Square, and they are certainly lacking in next week's episodes of EastEnders. Tina Carter's past has come back to haunt her over the past few weeks after the return of evil Stuart Highway, but things are set to get even worse for her. Meanwhile, it all gets too much for Kush Kazemi as he becomes overwhelmed with his own grief following the tragic death and stabbing of his little brother Shakil. Kat Slater also has a lot on her plate. The mother-of-three ends up stealing from her family, which leads to another big family feud.

Monday 23 July - Mick Carter confronts Stuart Highway

Mick Carter is left distraught after finding out what happened to Tina, and is shocked when she tells him that she just wants to forget about it rather than seeking revenge. However, when Stuart tries to act innocently in front of his friend, Mick can't resist confronting him, causing the pair to break into a vicious fight. Over in the Slater household, meanwhile, Kat is on a high after getting a cleaning job at Ian's restaurant, but faces disappointment when she can't figure out any driving routes. However, after getting advice from Mo, she comes back with a scooter, instructing Keanu to hold it for her in The Arches – but why the suspicion?

Mick Carter knows the truth about Stuart

Tuesday 24th July – Stuart's left for dead by Tina

Stuart is on a mission to track Tina down, and is out for revenge. After the pair come face to face, Stuart tries to beg Tina to tell everyone that she was wrong about his attack. It's not long though before they start to argue, and Tina blames him for ruining her life. She then attacks him, leaving him for dead on the floor of The Arches. The Slater family are blaming each other as they realise that money has been taken from their kitty. Kat later admits that she was the one who took the funds to pay for her scooter – which doesn’t even turn on, and she tries to flog it off to Keanu. Kush – who had said goodbye to his mum Carmel on Monday – is left alone struggling to cope with his feelings in the aftermath of Shakil's death.

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers for 23/7 to 27/7

Stuart is attacked by Tina

Thursday 26th July – Tina gets arrested

Tina is shocked in the aftermath of her fight with Stuart, and faces more trauma when the police turn up to arrest her. Mick then takes it in his own hands to help Tina out, and calls around his old friends in a bid to find out if Stuart had let slip about what he did to Tina to any of them. Jean is adamant that the Slater children should be christened, and while Stacey isn’t keen on the idea, Martin takes less convincing and agrees to the idea – but what will Stacey make of it?

Poor Tina then faces trouble with the law

Friday 27th July – Stacey is annoyed with Martin

Stacey is annoyed with Martin after finding out that he had agreed to the christening without talking to her about it first. Kat and Hayley, meanwhile, bond working in Ian's restaurant.

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers for 23/7 to 27/7