Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade makes relationship with former co-star Instagram official

Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade has confirmed she is dating former co-star Simon Cotton by making their romance Instagram official. The star, who plays businesswoman Priya Sharma in the ITV soap, posted a romantic snap of the couple sharing a tender moment. In the caption, she simply put a yellow heart-shaped emoji. Emmerdale fans will recognise Simon as the handsome Home Farm Estate client Hugh Bryant, who appeared on the soap last year.

Fans were quick to post lovely comments underneath the picture, with one saying: "What a gorgeous couple and a beautiful picture! So happy for you babe!" Another wrote: "What a lucky lucky man. Fiona you are perfection babe." A third post read: "Beautiful couple, inside and out!!! Love you guys!!!" A fourth follower remarked: "Love love love this, you guys look beautiful!!" Earlier this year, Fiona revealed that she was in a new relationship with someone in the acting industry but refused to divulge the identity.

"I'm with someone right now," she confirmed via Metro. "He's an actor and writer based in London. It's fairly new, we've been together since last year and he's a very wonderful guy, but I've kept it quiet. I just wanted time to get to know him - he's very special." The actress then went on to explain how she would love to start a family in the future. "I would definitely like a family of my own one day," she added. "I like children and I've got lots of nieces and nephews who are gorgeous. It's something I haven't thought about massively - I've been very career-orientated so far - but maybe I should!"