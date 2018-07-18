Emmerdale spoiler: Andy Sugden to return to see ill daughter Sarah? Andy is played by actors Kelvin Fletcher in the ITV soap

Andy Sugden was last seen in Emmerdale in 2015, but fans have been speculating his return over the past few weeks while his daughter Sarah waits for a life-saving heart transplant. And while viewers would love to see Sarah reunited with her dad, it seems that the storyline won't be going that way, as actor Kelvin Fletcher has revealed that he has no plans to return to the soap just yet. Speaking to Soaplife about the possibility, he said: "I honestly don't know. Andy wasn't killed off, so technically I could return. But I genuinely haven't given it much thought." The actor continued: "The two years since I left have flown by and, in many respects, my leaving still feels very fresh. I must get asked a couple of times a day when I'm going back." However, luckily for fans, Kelvin hasn’t completely dismissed the idea. "Emmerdale is in my blood," he added.

Sarah Sugden's dad Andy has gone on the run - and fans want him back to see his ill daughter

MORE: Emmerdale's Mark Jordon arrested over attacking pensioner

Andy left the Dales in dramatic scenes, following his 20-year stint on the show. The farmer’s son had been framed by his girlfriend Chrissie White for the attempted murder of her father, Lawrence White, and had gone on the run. It is touch and go for Andy’s daughter Sarah at the moment. The youngster has already battled cancer, but tragically the treatment resulted in her heart becoming weak. In next week's episodes, Sarah admits her nerves at the impending operation to Samson, revealing that she is worried that she will die. Her younger brother Jack, meanwhile, panics when he overhears mum Debbie talking about him saving Sarah's life when he was born - believing that he is going to have to be the one who donates his heart to her.

Things are much happier in real life for the Emmerdale cast

MORE: Emmerdale's Laura Norton reveals the secret to her weight loss

Luckily, life is far less stressful in real life for Andy and Debbie's onscreen daughter. Actress Katie Hill regularly shares behind-the-scenes photos from her time in the soap, and recently enjoyed spending the evening with her on-screen mum, actress Charley Webb, and on-screen grandmother, Charity Dingle actress Emma Atkins. Charley shared a photo of the trio looking glammed up on social media, captioning it: "Out, out."