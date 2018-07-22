Find out which royal is a fan of Poldark This royal is an unlikely fan of the historical drama

BBC's immensely popular show Poldark has received the royal seal of approval from none other that the future King, Prince Charles! The royal spoke about his enjoyment of the show during a visit to Cornwall with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, and revealed that he does indeed tune into the historical drama. After touring the town of Fowey and taking a look in Bookends independent book shop, Charles mentioned the popular novels and show, saying: "What I can't get over, watching that Poldark stuff on TV, is how many he wrote."

Prince Charles revealed that he is a fan of;Poldark

Speaking about his visit to her bookshop, owner Mrs Willmore said: "Poldark books have always been up there in terms of popular Cornish books, and since the television series there's been an up-surge in interest right across Cornwall." Fans were quick to comment on the Prince's love for the show, with one joking: "It's only fitting as he is Duke of Cornwall," while another added: "Rightly so. Also show excellent taste and appreciation of brilliant actors/actresses."

READ: Eleanor Tomlinson talks how she deserves equal pay to Aiden Turner on Poldark

Loading the player...

Charles and the lead character, Ross Poldark, even have some things in common – as both are fans of scything! Charles' head gardener, Debs Goodenough, told the Daily Mail: "His Royal Highness was using a horse-drawn mower to cut the meadows for a long time but the trees made that difficult. So now we scythe under the trees where it is hard for them to get. Some people even do it barefoot – although not the prince, I have to stress! HRH is actually a very keen and very good scyther, though." However, Poldark actor Aidan Turner admitted that he fell out with the Scything Association after he didn't think the proper way looked impressive enough! Chatting on the Graham Norton Show, the Ross Poldark actor explained: "The chairman of the Scything Association came to give me lessons but I didn't think the proper way to do it looked very impressive so I just went for it."

READ: Aidan Turner reveals who he upset after shirtless Poldark scene