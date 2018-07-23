3rd Rock From The Sun actress Elmarie Wendel passes away aged 89 The star played Mrs Dubcek in the popular sitcom

3rd Rock From The Sun actress Elmarie Wendel, who was best known for playing Mrs Dubcek in American sitcom, has died aged 89. Her daughter, actress JC Wendel, took to Instagram to announce the sad news, writing: "#ripelmariewendel you were a great mom and a badass dame." [sic] The late actress also starred on shows such as Seinfeld and Murder, She Wrote. The popular sci-fi sitcom, which was about four aliens observing human behaviour, was on-air for six seasons on NBC from 1996 to 2001.

Actress Elmarie Wendel has died aged 89

Elmarie's 3rd Rock co-star Jim Beaver, who played Happy Doug, paid a touching tribute on Twitter. He wrote: "I've just heard from her daughter JC that my friend and colleague from 3rd ROCK FROM THE SUN, Elmarie Wendel, has died. She was raucous, funny, endearing, and terribly, terribly sweet. Goodnight, Mrs. Dubcek, wherever you are." John Lithgow tweeted: "Oh dear. #ElmarieWendel is gone. The #3rdRockFamily mourns the passing of our landlady #MrsDubcek." Prior to her role in 3rd Rock From The Sun, Elmarie had a successful singing and acting career on Broadway before making a move into television.

MORE: Celebrities we have lost in 2018

Loading the player...

Fans immediately rushed to post comments underneath JC's post, with one saying: "I am such a huge fan of your mother. She was a tremendous comedian and her work on 3rd Rock was beyond funny. I'm so sorry for your loss. You were lucky to have her as your mother as she was to have you as a daughter." Another added: "What a loss to the comedic world. She was a treasure. Please accept my condolences for your family’s loss."