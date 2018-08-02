Did Eamonn Holmes just hint he and Ruth Langsford were hit by the Strictly curse? The Loose Women panellist admitted she would like to go back on the dancing show

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been happily married since 2010 and have been together for a total of 22 years. But it seems Strictly Come Dancing almost tore them apart, with Eamonn jokingly admitting it was "nearly the end of our marriage". During an appearance on This Morning, the co-presenters chatted about this year's rumoured line-up.

Ruth, who took part in last year's competition and was partnered with Anton du Beke, said: "I'm getting a bit jealous actually. I've got the green-eyed monster going, 'I'd like to do that again.' I think they should let people have another go sometimes." Eamonn was quick to interrupt his wife and asked: "Did you just say you would like to do that again?"

"Yes, because I think I'd be much better next time," said Ruth, to which Eamonn quipped: "Well you couldn't be any worse!" He continued: "What the heck do you want to do that again for? That was nearly the end of our marriage, that was." Laughing Ruth said, "You'd have to sit through it again."

Eamonn went on: "I can understand, darling, if you had any remote sort of talent doing it." Ruth quickly shot back: "What like you, snake hips Holmes?" "I have never said I can dance unlike some people," he replied, to which Ruth retorted: "No, it's good because you can't."

Ruth and Anton were partnered together on Strictly last year

Last year, Ruth was the seventh contestant to be eliminated from the dance contest. Eamonn thanked fans for supporting his wife, while also tweeting that he was "looking forward" to having his 'Ruthie' and their normal life back. When asked by HELLO! whether he was jealous about Ruth dancing with Anton, Eamonn joked: "Obviously the female dancers would be fighting, they'd be competing all to be my partner, and I could see how the jealousy would drive Ruth absolutely wild! I, on the other hand, am much more business-like about the whole thing."

Various names have been bandied around for this year's Strictly line-up, including EastEnders actress Samantha Womack, Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley, presenter Davina McCall and Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill. The red carpet launch will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, with the first episode expected to air later that week.