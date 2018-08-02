Peter Andre and wife Emily announce some exciting news The celebrity couple are about to be seen out a lot more together!

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh seldom make joint appearances together, particularly on the television, so fans were delighted on Thursday after they were pictured filming an upcoming segment on ITV daytime show Lorraine. The pair posed for a selfie on set, which was later posted on Peter's Instagram account. "On set for @lorraine for ITV. Coming soon. Food, food, food," he teased. The Mysterious Girl singer's followers were quick to express their excitement. "Can't wait to see you on my TV," one wrote, while another said: "Love seeing you two together." A third added: "Beautiful couple. So lovely to see you happy."

Peter Andre and his wife Emily are going to be on TV together soon

Emily is Peter's second wife, and the pair have been happily married since 2015. They are parents to daughter Amelia, four, and two-year-old Theo, while Emily is also a doting stepmother to Peter's oldest two children, Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, who he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price. There is no denying that Peter and Emily are besotted with one another, and the singer adores doting on his wife of three years.

Peter and Emily have been married since 2015

The dad-of-four chatted to HELLO! last month about the most romantic present he has ever given Emily – and he certainly doesn’t do things by halves! Discussing the time he took Emily on a trip to Venice for her birthday, he said: "I'm a bit of an old romantic and it can be a bit cringe to some people but I'm not soppy to the extent of doing candlelit dinners every night. But on occasions, like one time for her birthday, she came home and I said 'oh my gosh Ems I completely forgot to tell you, we've got to leave in an hour'",he explained.

The couple share two children together

Peter and Emily are often asked whether they plan to expand their family in the future, and while they both adore children, it sounds like they have their hands full right now! Peter was recently asked about having more children during an interview with Lorraine Kelly, to which he coyly replied: "Absolutely not! Not unless they invent a 24-hour coffee system." He then added that the decision wasn’t necessarily down to him though. "I shouldn’t say that. I haven’t asked my wife. She decides you know," he said.