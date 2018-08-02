Why we won't be seeing any photos of Kate Middleton and her family on holiday in Mustique Snatched photos of the royals usually appear online, but nothing yet…

With their friends' wedding approaching on Saturday, it's assumed that Prince William and Kate are back in the UK, preparing for the Surrey celebrations. The couple have spent the past few days on a family holiday in Mustique with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And on past trips to the Caribbean island, a few snatched photos of the royals enjoying their holiday have surfaced online – but so far, none have appeared.

A former holidaymaker to Mustique has told HELLO! just how strict security is. It seems to be an unwritten rule that photography is off limits, and everyone respects each other's privacy. "Mustique is very exclusive and press and paparazzi can't be within a certain distance from the island, which would explain why you only see long-lens, grainy shots of the royals," the insider said.

Day visitors can only stay on a certain part of the private island while the rest of the area is shut off to overnight guests, who have to show proof of their accommodation if asked. "Security is really tight on the island," the insider added. "We had hired a catamaran to tour around the Grenadines and were visiting Mustique for the day. As we were approaching the island, someone from the island's security team sailed out and told us we weren't allowed to bring cameras with us. It is a private island after all.

A view of Basil's Bar in Mustique

"As soon as you dock, there are taxi drivers who you can hire to take you around and point out celebrity hotspots. They point out A-listers' houses – we saw Bryan Adams, Tommy Hilfiger and Mick Jagger's homes. We went to Cotton House Hotel, Basil's Bar and Macaroni Beach where we spotted Jade Jagger having a swim. We also saw Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy while we were having a drink at Basil's Bar. We also went past the sloped runway where the private jets land. It was like something out of James Bond. It was surrounded by lots of trees – it's almost like a secret, hidden runway."

Kate pictured previously on tour in Australia

Mustique's official website also notes just how safe the island is, with the team headed up by former Scotland Yard Chief Simon Humphrey and his officers. "Simon is responsible not only for the island's security but the island's police and fire services, so he is the man in the know, 24/7," the website notes.

"Every island visitor is registered with our security team before arriving on island by land, air or sea, whether staff, local islander or guest to ensure the security team know who is on the island at any one time. With such a conscientious and friendly team looking after you, rest assured, you will never want to leave." The website also notes that guests arriving by boat are asked to call ahead and reserve a mooring from the Moorings Office.