Downton Abbey star lets slip he hasn't been asked to do the film Will you miss Jimmy Kent on the show?

ADownton Abbeystar, who joined the cast in season three, has revealed that he hasn't been asked to return for the film version of the immensely popular show. Ed Speleers, who played the confident footman Jimmy Kent on Downton, has revealed that he hasn't been asked to star in the film yet. Chatting to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning, the actor, who is also known for his roles in Eragon and will play the villainous Stephen Bonnet in the upcoming series of Outlander, explained: "I haven't had the call about that…. but Downton was a big part of my life. I met the mother of my children there, and that place was sort of like a drama school for me in some respects. My career started there and it was a real melting pot with great actors like Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith, it was a great place for me to learn. That was a huge part of my life."

Ed spoke about the Downton Abbey film

He added that he wouldn't mind if he wasn't involved in the film, adding: "[Am I annoyed?] No, not really… no because my journey was complete." The actor was joined by Gavin and Stacey star Matt Horne as the pair discussed their new play, Rain Man, and Matt spoke about the possibility of bringing the hit sitcom back, saying: "I haven't heard anything, so I don't know. Obviously as a show it's done amazing things for me, and I really love having a show like that under my belt as an actor and it's wonderful… but it's also twelve years ago! It was a show that people took to their hearts, but I didn't write it so I don't know if there's going to be any more."

Lily James has also confirmed that she won't be in the Downton Abbey film, telling People: "I'm sadly not, but I'm so excited for it - I'm going to be front row. My character Rose moved off to New York, so it would be farfetched to bring her back." She added: "I would have loved to have come back for a scene, but for a movie it can't be like a Christmas special and it needs to be a focused storyline. There was no space for Rose."

