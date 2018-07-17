This major character won't appear in the Downton Abbey movie News of the Downton Abbey film was confirmed last week!

Following the news of the Downton Abbey movie, excitement among fans is an all-time high. However they will be sad to learn that one very popular character will not be returning - Lady Rose MacClare. Actress Lily James confirmed to People that her on-screen alter ego in the period drama hasn't be drafted in for the film. "I'm sadly not, but I'm so excited for it - I'm going to be front row," she revealed. "My character Rose moved off to New York, so it would be farfetched to bring her back."

Lily James played Lady Rose in Downton Abbey

She added: "I would have loved to have come back for a scene, but for a movie it can't be like a Christmas special and it needs to be a focused storyline. There was no space for Rose." The star, who is currently promoting Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, propelled into the limelight as the vivacious Lady Rose in the last episode of series three. She bowed out of the period drama in 2015, after her character moved to New York with her husband Atticus (Matt Barber), returning only for a brief role in the 2015 Christmas special.

On Friday, the official Facebook page of Downton Abbey announced the filming plans – much to the delight of everyone. The post read: "Welcome back to Downton! We're thrilled to announce that Downton Abbey is coming to the big screen. Film production begins this summer." According to Deadline, the movie adaptation will welcome back the original cast, including Dame Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville.

Over the past few years, speculation has been mounting that the ITV show could make a return. NBCUniversal International Studios president, Michael Edelstein, previously told Associated Press that a film will be in production in 2018. "There's a movie in the works," he said. "It's been in the works for some time. We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the (cast) together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."

