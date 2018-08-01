Outlander season four: Everything you need to know The drama will be back on Amazon Prime in November

Outlander season four brought out its official first look trailer on Monday, a sure sign that the new, upcoming series is officially just around the corner! The popular show, that was originally filmed in Scotland but has also filmed in the US, France and Jamaica, is a romance based on the series of book by Diana Gabaldon, and has received critical acclaim from reviewers and fans alike for it's beautiful filming locations, amazing costumes and incredible cast. Find out everything you need to know about season four…

What has happened in Outlander so far

The story follows Claire, a WW2 nurse who travels to Scotland on her second honeymoon with her husband, Frank, to rekindle their relationship after spending years apart during the war. After watching a group of druids dancing at ancient stones, Claire touches one and ends up travelling back in time to 18th century Scotland. There, she meets the Highlander Jamie, and falls in love with him, eventually choosing her life with him in the past over returning to her husband in the present. And that's season one.

Jamie and Claire will move to America

Seasons two and three follow Claire and Jamie as they go through many, many trials and tribulations, which eventually force a pregnant Claire to return to the present day to raise their child while assuming that Jamie has died. After finding out he is actually alive 20 years later, their grown-up daughter Brianna gives her blessing for Claire to go back to him, and the pair reunite. The season finale sees the pair end up in the USA after surviving in shipwreck, where season four will begin. Speaking about the new season, Sam Heughan said: "We ended in America in Georgia and Season four is about them establishing a home in America, it's the new world, it's about America in its infancy, and of course the course of true love never did run smooth, but it's all good for a while."

The show has been renewed for seasons five and six

The Outlander season four trailer

The Outlander trailer for season four is already jammed packed with the problems Jamie and Claire will have to face in North Carolina. Moving into Jamie's aunt's home, the pair are immediately met with a riot at the doorstep. The trailer also hints at the introduction of a new villain – Stephen Bonnet. In the teaser, Claire also finds a skull with silver fillings, which weren't invented at the time, and told Jamie that it could be a warning to them.

Who stars in Outlander?

Caitriona Balfe stars as Claire Fraser, and was nominated for an Emmy Award for her brilliant performance as the quick-thinking doctor, while Sam plays Jamie. Other notable names include Tobias Menzies, who plays the antagonist of the show, Black Jack Randall, as well as Claire's husband in the present day, Frank. Tobias will play Prince Philip in seasons three and four of The Crown, and was in Game of Thrones as Edmure Tully. Sophie Skelton plays Jamie and Claire's daughter, Brianna while Downton Abbey actor Ed Speleers' will be joining the season four cast as Stephen Bonnet.

Filming has taken place in Scotland, France and Jamaica

Famous fans

Outlander has plenty of famous faces tuning in, most notably including Holly Willoughby, who has interviewed both Sam and Claire on This Morning, and tried to get spoilers from the latter on the show, leading to Phillip Schofield giving her a telling off. She also posted a photo of the couple in character on her Instagram, writing: "These two.... #Outlander #cantcope." Meanwhile, Sam revealed that William Shatner is also a huge fan. He told Vanity Fair: "I had dinner with William Shatner last week and I couldn't believe it. He's a fan of the show. He's really funny, and I owe him dinner now. I still can't believe I met him!"

Holly is a huge fan of the show

When will it be out?

Sam has revealed that the show's fourth season will air in November, and that seasons five and six have already been commissioned. Fans in the UK will be able to watch the episodes one day after the show airs on Starz in the US on Amazon Prime, where the first three seasons are already available.