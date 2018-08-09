Tess Daly reveals exactly when the first Strictly Come Dancing contestant will be announced Who do you think will join the cast this year?

Tess Daly has certainly been teasing us Strictly Come Dancing superfans this week! The much-loved presenter took to Instagram on Wednesday to post some sneaky behind-the-scenes snaps of her promo photoshoot with co-host Claudia Winkleman – as well as sharing that the 2018 cast will be announced very soon. "Got to snuggle up to this one today @amiclaudiawinkleman - So excited for our first day back to work @bbcstrictly PLUS we found out the new celeb cast for STRICTLY 2018! Can't wait to share it with you...! #strictly."

The TV host even went so far as to reveal when the contestants' names will be announced – 13 August! Replying to an eager fan, she wrote: "The names start being released on August 13th." Fans couldn't resist posting their excitement at the news, with one writing: "My absolute favourite show! Wait all year for it."

The adorable photos showed Claudia and Tess with their arms around each other on set, as well as a silly shot of them giggling in front of the camera. Tess also posted some of her outfit details in her Instagram Story, showing off a gorgeous pair of feathered heels and a pretty pink midi dress. "My dancing shoes @bbcstrictly," she wrote alongside a heart-eyes and dancing emoji.

Fellow presenter Claudia also took to her own Instagram page to tease this year's cast, writing, "First day on Strictly. Tess and I are about to be told who's taking part. I'll let you know…"

We're not the only ones who can't wait to find out this year's cast, either – since there were a few celebrity fans of the show who couldn't resist commenting on the presenting duo's photographs, too. Former contestants Lisa Snowdon and Mollie King both replied to Claudia's post, with Lisa asking: "But will you though?" while Mollie said: "Oh my god let me do it again!!!!!"