Claudia Winkleman shares exciting announcement about Strictly 2018! The show's host dropped a sequin covered bombshell on social media

We are so excited! Strictly Come Dancing 2018 is just around the corner and we're constantly scanning the web for any news at all on possible contestants. Davina McCall and Samantha Womack are amongst the names rumoured to be taking part but so far nothing has been announced. However, show host Claudia Winkleman has just dropped a big clue on her Instagram Stories and it sounds like the big reveal is imminent! Grab your sequins HELLO! readers because we reckon the contestants will be revealed shortly. Claudia posted: "First day on Strictly. Tess and I are about to be told who's taking part. I'll let you know…"

Ooh we can hardly contain ourselves! And we're not the only ones. Former Strictly contestants Lisa Snowdon and Mollie King replied to Claudia's post. Lisa asked: ""But will you though?" while Mollie said: ""Oh my god let me do it again!!!!!"

Claudia seemed super happy as she posed for the camera in a black strappy vest, looking like she was ready to burst into a dance routine herself. Fans of the show were quick to comment on Claudia's news, with one writing: "Please do let us know @amiclaudiawinkleman! I'm bored of waiting!!" Another said: "So exciting!! Best time of year xx."

MORE: This popular actress denies Strictly rumours – and we are devastated

Loading the player...

Earlier in the day, HELLO! reported that the first contestant could soon be announced, after one UK star sent a very cryptic tweet on Tuesday night. Former Loose Women panellist Jane McDonald is thought to be joining the new series, after tweeting: "Watch this space for an exciting announcement tomorrow!!"

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing bosses make another big announcement ahead of the show's return

The Strictly judges

Traditionally, the first celebrity contestants are revealed at the beginning of August. Last year, Mollie King was unveiled as the first confirmed hopeful on 7 August. In 2016, it was at a similar time, on 8 August, that the BBC revealed its first contender – former Shadow Chancellor and politician Ed Balls.

Watch this sparkly space Strictly fans…