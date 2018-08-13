WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman reveal some very cryptic clues about this year's Strictly Come Dancing contestants We can't wait!

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are just as excited about the 2018 series of the show as us, it would seem! The presenting duo appeared in a video on the dance competition's Twitter on Sunday - to reveal some very cryptic clues about this year's celebrity cast. Did you know that each year, every celebrity is given a top-secret code name? Well, 2018's line-up have all been dubbed a different type of cheese - yes, cheese - and it seems each one could give an inkling about who it is!

"We have the names of the brand new celebrity line-up but we've been sworn to secrecy!" Tess tells the camera. "We can't say a thing but it feels mean, shall we give them just a few clues?" Claudia later replies. Tess then goes on to list the 'cheesy' contestants, with her presenting partner teasing some clues about each personality.

'Cheddar', according to Claudia, will be "Sharp, hard - excellent," while 'Wensleydale' is "Nice. Northern, creamy." 'Applewood' meanwhile, is simply "smoking" - and "Brie's gonna be a right laugh," the BBC host joked.

Fans were quick to start guessing who each hint referred to - with one writing, "Wensleydale.. thinking someone from Emmerdale?" Another reasoned that Claudia's "strong, blue cheese" referred to Blue star Lee Ryan, while many think Jarlsberg, which is referred to as "out of this world," might mean astronaut Tim Peake is taking part. Exciting!

On Friday, HELLO! learned that the first star confirmed to join the Strictly line-up is BBC journalist Kate Silverton, who has finally agreed to sign up to the show after being approached by BBC bosses for the past few years. A show insider told the The Sun: "Kate has been at the top of the producers’ wish list for more than a decade. But she has always put her career and family above everything. Now she's polishing off her dancing shoes and can't wait to get started. She was asked previously but was reporting on the front line in Iraq and Afghanistan so couldn't do it."