BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has been the subject of some Strictly Come Dancing rumours recently, so he took to Twitter on Friday to confirm whether he'll be taking part or not. Unfortunately he missed out one small detail! Confusingly, he wrote, "Now then... the rumours are not true. I am 100% doing @bbcstrictly this year. Too busy with life, @BBCBreakfast, Football Focus & a new quiz on @BBCOnestarting next month called #ChaseTheCase."

Fans were quick to get excited about his announcement, with one replying: "'100% doing'? Good news. You'll smash it," and another adding: "Good luck. Don't think the show will be happy that you've let the cat out of the bag!" Later, the presenter clarified that he'd made a mistake.

"Ooops! NOT DOING. Quite an important word to miss out - I shall be watching from the safety of the sofa ‪#Not," he wrote in reply to his previous announcement. Fans were disappointed at the confirmation, with one writing, "Sorry, I must accept your first answer, get sewing those sequins!"

Earlier on Friday, HELLO! learned that the first star confirmed to join the Strictly line-up is BBC journalist Kate Silverton, who has finally agreed to sign up to the show after being approached by BBC bosses for the past few years.

A show insider told the The Sun: "Kate has been at the top of the producers’ wish list for more than a decade. But she has always put her career and family above everything. Now she's polishing off her dancing shoes and can't wait to get started. She was asked previously but was reporting on the front line in Iraq and Afghanistan so couldn't do it."

The 48-year-old has previously shared her disappointment at being unable to take part in the show when she was first approached in 2006. "It would be lovely to learn how to dance, but I've got too much going on journalistically," she said at the time. Other stars tipped to join the 2018 cast include Ashley Roberts and Capital FM DJ Vick Hope.