BBC newsreader joining cast of Strictly Come Dancing Would you like to see her on the show?

BBC journalist Kate Silverton is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 line-up, HELLO! has learned. The Sun reports that Kate has finally agreed to sign up to the show after being approached by BBC bosses for the past few years.

A Strictly insider told the newspaper: "Kate has been at the top of the producers’ wish list for more than a decade. But she has always put her career and family above everything. Now she's polishing off her dancing shoes and can't wait to get started. She was asked previously but was reporting on the front line in Iraq and Afghanistan so couldn't do it."

Kate Silverton is expected to join the Strictly line-up

The 48-year-old has previously shared her disappointment at being unable to take part in the show when she was first approached in 2006. "It would be lovely to learn how to dance, but I've got too much going on journalistically," she said at the time.

MORE: Who is joining Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2018?

Kate is the latest famous face to be linked to the show, which returns to screens at the end of August. One of the other rumoured contestants is Steps singer Faye Tozer, who has appeared in numerous West End shows and is experienced in various dance styles, from ballet and tap to salsa and ballroom.

Loading the player...

See the rumoured Strictly contestants for 2018

Viewers don't have long to wait until the first contestant is revealed; presenter Tess Daly went so far as to reveal when the contestants' names will be announced – 13 August! Replying to an eager fan on an Instagram post as she reunited with co-host Claudia Winkleman, she wrote: "The names start being released on August 13th." Fans couldn't resist posting their excitement at the news, with one writing: "My absolute favourite show! Wait all year for it."

MORE: Has this singer just signed up to Strictly?

We're not the only ones who can't wait to find out this year's cast, either – since there were a few celebrity fans of the show who couldn't resist commenting on the presenting duo's photographs, too. Former contestants Lisa Snowdon and Mollie King both replied to Claudia's post, with Lisa asking: "But will you though?" while Mollie said: "Oh my god let me do it again!!!!!"