Kevin Clifton defends Strictly's new announcement

Kevin Clifton is defending Strictly's reputation and the show's recent decision to sign up YouTuber Joe Sugg. The professional dancer has been responding to viewers on Twitter, some of whom have complained that Joe is not famous enough to be on the show. After one fan commented that they had never heard of Joe, who boasts 8.2 million subscribers on his video channel, Kevin replied: "Why do they have to be on TV a lot to be well known. And YouTube is TV. Just a different screen. He will bring in new viewers that never would watch Strictly and would have no idea who any of us ballroom dancers are..."

Replying to another fan who said viewers want to see celebrities they recognise, and not 'unknowns', Kevin tweeted: "The fact is, millions of people know @Joe_Sugg and watch his show every week. His following is nearly as big as Strictly's. Why should his viewers not be involved. It's not a members only club…" And after another fan claimed Strictly was scraping the barrel, Kevin, 35, reiterated: "He's a huge celeb. His following is almost as big as Strictly's."

Kevin's fans were quick to throw their support behind the professional dancer, who has starred on the BBC One dance competition since 2013. "Well I didn't know who @Joe_Sugg was but I googled & watched his YouTube and now I do. It's always exciting to get to know new people. I'm sure we'll all love him on @bbcstrictly," one viewer wrote.

Kevin defended Joe Sugg joining the 2018 line-up

Twenty-six-year-old Joe, who is Zoella's younger brother, was announced as the fourth celebrity contestant joining this year's line-up. The author, who has a massive 5.7 million Instagram followers, said: "It's the most nervous but the most excited I've been in a long, long time." He later joked: "I'm a big fan of a Cuban heel as well, as I'm not the tallest!"

Joe and his older sister Zoella

At the time, Kevin tweeted: "The reason I think @Joe_Sugg is such a great signing for @bbcstrictly is he has a HUGE young following (over 8million youtube subscribers) that because of him may watch Strictly and become dance fans. So much potential for inspiring kids to dance here."

