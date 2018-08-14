YouTuber Joe Sugg, Zoella's brother, is announced as fourth Strictly Come Dancing contestant More Strictly excitement!

The fourth Strictly Come Dancing 2018 celebrity contestant has been announced as YouTuber Joe Sugg! The news was revealed on BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday morning – with presenters Scott Mills and Chris Stark interviewing the latest ballroom hopeful. Joe, 26, is the younger brother of YouTube sensation Zoella, and boasts millions of subscribers on his own video channel. He has also written a series of books, and has a massive 5.7 million Instagram followers!

Scott and Chris teased their listeners with the announcement, inviting Joe on the air using a voice changer and asking questions rather than revealing his identity straightaway. One of the key questions was, "do you have any famous relatives?" Which led many fans to guess correctly.

Once the news was finally revealed, he said: "It's the most nervous but the most excited I've been in a long, long time." He later joked, "I'm a big fan of a Cuban heel as well, as I'm not the tallest!" Joe is the first YouTuber to appear on the dance show.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Katie Piper, Steps star Faye Tozer and Danny John Jules are the first three contestants in the series. Katie said: "I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can't wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I'm nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can't wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!"

Joe has said in his official statement: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be involved in the show this year! Not going to lie, I’m very nervous about it, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about I guess. Funnily enough I’m writing this statement whilst on the way to surprise my grandparents with the news. They are going to be so happy which will definitely make up for any embarrassment or cringe caused by my questionable rhythm.” Aw!