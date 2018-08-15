Why Prince George's first day of school will be very different this year Prince William and Kate's son can expect some changes

He still has a few weeks left to enjoy the summer holidays, but when Prince George returns to school he can take comfort knowing that his first day back won't be as daunting as last year's. In 2017, the future King started 'big school', accompanied to Thomas's Battersea by his dad Prince William, and a handful of accredited reporters and photographers.

This September, George is not expected to face the same kind of media attention as last year's milestone. He will also have a big supporter cheering him on, making sure he is prepped and ready to start Year One – his mum Kate. Sadly, the Duchess of Cambridge wasn't able to make her son's first day of junior school last year as she was suffering from severe morning sickness while pregnant with Prince Louis.

Relive Prince George's first day of school:

Loading the player...

Kate has, however, tried to give her son as normal a routine as possible and does the school run whenever she can. Incredibly, the Duchess dropped off George at school just one day after giving birth to Prince Louis in April. And it seems she is just as down-to-earth as you might expect. One parent noted to the Daily Mail: "No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!"

MORE: Revealed: The special role Blue played at Simon Webbe's wedding

George is enrolled at Thomas's Battersea in London

Five-year-old George will also be more confident returning to the same school hallways and playground he has got to know over the past year. Year One will be a little scary – meeting a new teacher and settling into a new classroom, but some things will remain the same, such as his school uniform, his classmates and his friends. He will also be reunited with his cousin Maud, the five-year-old daughter of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor.

MORE: Why Prince Charles might not be called King Charles III

Last September, William revealed that George's first day of school had gone well, but that the novelty was quickly wearing off. A few weeks into the school term, William carried out an engagement in Milton Keynes where he told a fellow parent: "I just dropped George off and he didn't want to go." Mum-of-two Louise Smith later told reporters: "It was really exciting meeting William. He told me he'd just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn't want to go. Sounds a bit like mine really."