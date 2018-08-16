Strictly's Karen Clifton reveals the one friend who helped her and Kevin through their split This is too cute!

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton has paid tribute to the one special friend in her life, who she considers the "glue" in helping her and estranged husband Kevin through their marital woes. The 36-year-old dancer revealed to Dogs Today magazine that the former couple's dog Betty has helped in ensuring that they have kept a close relationship. The dancing duo remain on good terms, and share joint ownership of their beloved pet. Karen told the publication: "Betty (and dance) has been the glue that has helped us get through this as friends." Karen sweetly refers to her four-legged friend as her "Betty boo" and often posts cute photos of the pair across her social media platforms.

Karen Clifton with her beloved dog Betty

Karen and Kevin called time on their marriage in March, and later posed for their first post-split photoshoot which featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. Talking about their mutual respect for each other, Karen said: "I respect and admire Kevin as a performer, a human being, and I’ve always looked up to him, that will never stop. We want to be positive in all of this." The pair even wore their wedding rings in the interview, and Kevin said: "Our friendship was built on our passion for dance. Dance is the glue that holds us together."

Karen and Kevin spoke to HELLO! after their split

He added that there was never any doubt that they would stay dancing together. "That was never a question," he said. "We are really passionate about what we do so there was never any doubt." Kevin also referred to the pair as "the best of friends". He said: "We have a good laugh, and life goes on." Karen added: "The fact that I get to work with Kevin, and he inspires me, means a lot to me. The dynamic and energy we give each other on the dance floor will never change. I don't feel we have changed as performers. In a way, we have grown more as individuals."

