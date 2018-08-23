Why the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy will be different next year The Glitterball trophy is just going to get bigger and bigger

While every Strictly Come Dancing contestant and professional dancer has their eye on that Glitterball prize, next year the as-of-yet unknown group of celebs will be competing to win a slightly different version of the much-coveted trophy. But why? Going into the 16th series of the much-loved dancing show this year will mean that the space of the base for the winning celebrities name will be all filled up, as it only has 16 spaces.

There are only 16 spaces for names on the trophy base

According to Radio Times, the BBC have confirmed that next year they will alter the trophy so that it will be a mounted on a bigger based to accommodate all of the future winners' names, and therefore ensuring that the Strictly champions' names since 2004 will remain on the trophy's base. Fans of the show are anticipating the beginning of the series now that all 15 competitors have been announced, and professional dancer Kevin Clifton was on hand to answer their queries about the 2018 series.

READ: Find out who Lee Ryan has already befriended on Strictly Come Dancing

Loading the player...

Speaking about why there are 18 professional dancers to the 15-strong celebrity line-up, he explained: "There always are so they can lighten the load in group dances for competing pros later in the series. Also in case of injuries." He confirmed that he would certainly have a dance partner, adding: "I'm getting a partner. I believe the decisions have been made regarding who is/isn't but don't know 100%." The Strictly pro also defended the YouTube star Joe Sugg after his involvement on the series was met with criticism, explaining: "Why do they have to be on TV a lot to be well known. And YouTube is TV. Just a different screen. He will bring in new viewers that never would watch Strictly and would have no idea who any of us ballroom dancers are."

Celebrity Daily Edit: Shirley Ballas weighs in on Strictly Come Dancing same sex partners