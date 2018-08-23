Kevin Clifton finally answers the one question we've all been wondering about this year's Strictly Come Dancing He often chats to fans on Twitter

Kevin Clifton has taken to Twitter to answer the one question many fans have been asking about the next series of Strictly Come Dancing – and it involves the much higher ratio of professionals to celebrities this year! When asked why there are 18 professional dancers to the 15-strong celebrity line-up, he replied: "There always are so they can lighten the load in group dances for competing pros later in the series. Also in case of injuries."

Kevin with his last partner, Susan Calman

Another follower said: "18 pros, 15 celebs. Are you 100% getting a partner this year? Are the three that aren't already aware?" To which Kevin replied: "Yes im getting a partner. I believe the decisions have been made regarding who is/isn't but dont know 100%."

He also added that he thinks Strictly bosses wait to pair the celebrities and partners together until they've seen who connects well when they rehearse together for the launch show. "I'm pretty sure they wait. Rumour has it the pairings often change even on the day of the launch show," he replied to one fan.

He revealed why there are always more professionals than celebrities

Kevin has been very vocal on Twitter since the new contestants have been announced for the latest series of the dance show, even defending certain members of the cast. The star recently stood up for YouTuber Joe Sugg on his involvement in 2018's run, after some fans complained he isn't famous enough to appear on the show.

After one fan commented that they had never heard of Joe, who boasts 8.2 million subscribers on his video channel, Kevin replied: "Why do they have to be on TV a lot to be well known. And YouTube is TV. Just a different screen. He will bring in new viewers that never would watch Strictly and would have no idea who any of us ballroom dancers are..."