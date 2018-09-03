Coleen Nolan reveals big career change live on Loose Women The TV presenter revealed a big change on Monday's show

Coleen Nolan has been a Loose Women panellist for many years, and is now set to make a big change to her career by embarking on an exciting new project. Having grown up in her family's band, The Nolans, Coleen is just as used to singing as she is presenting, and on Monday's episode of the ITV daytime show, she revealed that she will be embarking on her own solo tour – The Never Too Late Tour - for the first time. Speaking live from Manchester, Coleen said: "I am so exciting. Losing Bernie was a massive landmark in my life, last time I was here it was with Bernie and [my ex-husband] Ray - who was also in the band."

Coleen Nolan is set to embark on a solo tour

The mother-of-three also said that she hoped that her news would inspire others. "I want people to know whatever age you are, or whatever you look like it is never too late to do what you want to do," she said. The show is set to kick-start in January in Manchester, and will end in Coleen's hometown, Blackpool. Coleen will still be undertaking her presenting duties on Loose Women too, with the panel joking that she wouldn't be leaving her day job behind.

Coleen sadly lost her sister Bernie in 2013

The announcement comes after Coleen's heated argument with Kim Woodburn last week, which saw the How Clean Is Your House star walk off air during the live interview. The incident caused mixed reactions from viewers who took sides on social media, and over 7,000 complaints were made about the episode to Ofcom. The complaints were related to the way Coleen, her sister Linda and the other Loose Women panellists, Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson, treated Kim during the segment.

Coleen, 53, and Kim, 76, famously feuded during their time on Celebrity Big Brother last year. Kim was reduced to tears as she opened up about her time in the house, recalling that she had been bullied by Coleen and other contestants from the show. "I will never forget what the likes of her and everybody else were doing, they were laughing at me," Kim said. Coleen sister's Linda responded by telling Kim she was "talentless," while Janet attempted to act as a judge, sitting between the pair dressed in uniform.