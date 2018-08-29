Kim Woodburn storms off Loose Women after dramatic fight with Coleen Nolan The show divided opinions on the ITV daytime show

It all kicked off on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women when Kim Woodburn appeared on the show. It didn’t take long for the How Clean Is Your House presenter to clash with panellist Coleen Nolan, having come face-to-face with each other for the first time since arguing in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2017. Kim had gone on the show in an attempt to end their feud, but was reduced to tears as she opened up about her time in the house, recalling that she had been bullied by Coleen and other contestants from the show. It was clear that there was no love loss, and both parties clashed throughout the episode. Coleen's sister Linda was also on the panel, and told Kim she was "talentless," while Kim called Coleen "trash," and Linda Robson a "phoney."

Coleen Nolan and Kim Woodburn clashed on Loose Women

Janet Street-Porter attempted to act as a judge, sitting between the pair dressed in uniform, but with no luck."Kim Kim, she wants to draw a line under it," she told the TV personality as she spoke about her bullying ordeal in Celebrity Big Brother, but Kim didn’t agree. "I will never forget what the likes of her and everybody else were doing, they were laughing at me. I lose my temper but it's better than that," she said. Kim then stormed off the show, which saw Coleen reveal that they were taking an ad break. Kim's appearance divided fans opinions, who were quick to have their say on the episode across social media.

Kim stormed off the show

Elsewhere on the show, Linda Nolan was there to talk about her experience with self-harming following the devastating death of her husband. The singer confessed that she deliberately hurts herself, telling the panel: "I self-harm, I bite my hand, or I rub my skin until it bleeds and I started it when my husband died in 2007." She continued: "I know it sounds a bit dramatic, but the pain here [harming] took away the pain from here [emotionally]." The then said: "Sometimes I do it and I don’t even know I do it. It's not a nice thing to do. It's still pain, but it's a different kind of pain."

