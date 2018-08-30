Coleen Nolan breaks silence following Kim Woodburn feud on Loose Women Ofcom has since received 448 complaints

Coleen Nolan has set the record straight following her uncomfortable argument with Kim Woodburn on Loose Women. The pair locked horns on Wednesday's programme, unable to put their ongoing feud behind them, with Kim even calling Coleen "trash" as she stormed off the show.

A representative for Coleen has since taken to her official Twitter account, writing: "For clarity - Coleen did not ask for Kim Woodburn to come on the show nor ask to be reunited with her - @loosewomen organised the show. Coleen has no say in their choice of guests - Coleen stayed as calm as possible whilst being insulted live on air which was incredibly unpleasant."

Coleen and Kim were unable to clear the air during Loose Women

Her son Shane also defended the Loose Women panellist on Twitter, writing: "Well in @NolanColeen, showed what a woman you are. @loosewomen absolutely brilliant TV." He continued: "Great television on @loosewomen, however I really don't think Kim should of been a guest. She's clearly not in the right mental state. Either that or she's a brilliant actress."

According to Metro, media watchdog Ofcom has since received 448 complaints about the clash, which made for very uncomfortable viewing. The complaints were related to the way Coleen, her sister Linda and the other Loose Women panellists, Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson, treated Kim during the segment.

The How Clean Is Your House presenter stormed off the show

Coleen, 53, and Kim, 76, famously feuded during their time on Celebrity Big Brother last year. The How Clean Is Your House presenter was reduced to tears as she opened up about her time in the house, recalling that she had been bullied by Coleen and other contestants from the show. "I will never forget what the likes of her and everybody else were doing, they were laughing at me," Kim said. Coleen sister's Linda responded by telling Kim she was "talentless," while Janet attempted to act as a judge, sitting between the pair dressed in uniform.

