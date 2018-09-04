BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood opens up about the pressure to look good on telly Carol is the face of BBC Breakfast's weather

BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has spoken candidly about the pressure she feels to look good, particularly within the television industry. The 56-year-old, who is known for being the face of BBC Breakfast's weather, has confessed that her 2.45am early starts has left her with "permanent jet lag". In a new interview with Radio Times magazine, she shared: "I like it if my hair is neat and my make-up is OK and I'm not having a fat day. When you just feel bleurgh. I didn't get this figure eating salad. But I go to the gym and I run. I try to be healthy."

Carol Kirkwood revealed she feels the pressure to look good on-screen

Approximately 1.5 million people tune in to watch her on television every weekday morning. Elaborating further on her body confidence, Carol added: "When I put on weight, it's annoying, but I try to get it off. Perhaps I'm under a little bit more pressure because I'm on the telly." When asked how she manages the early starts, she replied: "It's lights out by half-past. I used to work five days a week on Breakfast. I cut it back to four days but I'm still always sleep-deficient. It's like having permanent jet lag."

Carol has previously opened up about how she keeps fit after developing a love of running. Last year, the former Strictly Come Dancing star told The Mirror: "I always say my hips look fat or my bottom looks huge. I was never a runner but last year the BBC asked me to do a 5k challenge. I didn't think I could run, for obvious reasons. I started doing it because it was for the BBC’s Get Inspired campaign. They wanted me to inspire others, so I couldn't give up." She had lost almost a stone and dropped two dress sizes while competing on Strictly in 2015. The popular presenter came tenth in the BBC dancing show, and said that her training alongside professional dancer Pasha Kovalev helped her to tone up and get fitter than ever before.

