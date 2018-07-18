Louis Theroux has some exciting news! Do you fancy watching the documentaries that inspired one of Britain's most popular filmmakers?

Louis Theroux is best known for his brilliant documentaries, including My Scientology Movie, When Louis Met… and Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends, and the popular TV personality has recently revealed that he has a new film, Louis Theroux: Docs That Made Me, on the way. In the new film, the 48-year-old will talk about the documentaries he has chosen for a collection that will be available on iPlayer, and how they have inspired his work.

Louis opens up about his collection of documentaries

Speaking about the exciting project, Louis said: "It is an absolute privilege to be able to be part of sharing these wonderful, powerful documentaries. Each of them had an impact on me in a different way. They cover a range of styles - some vérité-driven, others told more through interview - but in all of them you see life at its most raw, it's most strange and therefore it's most human. I hope BBC iPlayer viewers enjoy them as much as I have." The collection will showcase a variety of documentary, looking at issues including alcoholism and the criminal justice system. The collection includes Inside Story: Mini, about a child arsonist who tries to burn down his parent's house, and Storyville: Philip and His Seven Wives, which follows a Jewish antiques dealer who believes in a Biblical birthright to take many wives.

The controller of BBC factual commissioning, Alison Kirkham, said: "Louis is one of the nation's best-loved documentary makers, and it's a thrill to have him curate this selection of films… We know that his work influences countless other documentary filmmakers so it is fascinating to understand the films that have touched, moved and inspired Louis himself throughout his career. The BBC is famous for making world-class documentaries, and Louis's selection of old and new films demonstrates the extraordinary depth and richness of our archive."

