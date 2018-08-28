Bodyguard viewers impressed with tense show… but were disappointed with one plot point Did you enjoy the first two episodes of Bodyguard?

The BBC One drama Bodyguard brought in nearly seven million viewers with its first two episodes over the bank holiday weekend, and fans of the show took to social media to express their delight at the intense, shocking drama written by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio. The story follows specialist police officer David Budd (Richard Madden) as an ex-army officer suffering from PTSD, who is charged with protecting the Home Secretary, Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). However, viewers took to Twitter to discuss their disappointment when the relationship between the two characters became heated in the second episode.

One person wrote: "Why does #Bodyguard have to follow every… single drama that has been on in the past 607 years and make the two main characters, who are completely incompatible, get together! Can we not make a good programme without this weird element that's predictable now." Another person added: "Was loving this but we've done what I dreaded most and descended into cliché now they're getting it on. Very disappointing." However, others were quick to point out that this could be an important plot point, with one explaining: "Definitely part of a twist – he's going to try to kill her at some point I think but won't go through with it - probably why he hid the gun to stop himself doing anything in a drunken temper?! Dunno - anyway, definitely get the feels he 50/50 hates/fancies her."

Fans of the show also applauded the decision to cast women as the Home Secretary, bomb disposal agents and the head of the Metropolitan Police, with one person writing: "Who cares if women are playing roles or men are playing roles, seriously have a day off and enjoy the TV. Not once have I watched a programme and thought why is a man or woman playing that part?"

