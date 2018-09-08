Strictly Come Dancing 2018 couples - catch up on all the launch show news All the confirmed couples, as it happens

It’s Strictly launch night, which means it’s time to find out which professional dancer each of the 15 celebrities will be paired up with! Stick with us as the new couples are announced throughout the first show of series 16 to keep up to date with the confirmed top-tapping twosomes. This year there are three new sizzling dancers being added to the professional lineup, along with some of our old favourites. Celebrities include Katie Piper, Lee Ryan, Ashley Roberts and Dr Ranj Singh, so we can’t wait to see who’s going to be rattling out the rumba and stepping into the salsa together...

Kate Silverton & Aljaz Skorjanec

BBC journalist and mum-of-two Kate Silverton recently hinted that new dancer Graziano Di Primo could be her partner, but we’re thrilled to hear she’ll be taking to the dancefloor with Aljaz Skorjanec. Kate has described her dancing as being like “a worm shedding its skin” and revealed that she has to wear specially-made size nine shoes. Aljaz won the show with Louise Redknapp in 2013 which was his debut Strictly year, so we’re sure he’s going make the most of Kate’s wriggly worm moves!

READ: Kate Silverton defends juggling Strictly Come Dancing with being a mother

Kate Silverton and her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec

Vick Hope & Graziano Prima

Capital FM radio presenter Vick Hope revealed that she was surprised to have been signed up for Strictly, but things are very much real and happening now as she couples up with new dancer Graziano Di Prima. Sicilian-born Graziano will share the start of his Strictly journey with 28-year-old Vick whose only dancing experience is some contemporary dance classes which she took when she was younger.

Susannah Constantine & Anton Du Beke

Ahh, Anton Du Beke’s lovely lady this year is style guru Susannah Constantine of Trinny and Susannah fame. Susannah shared news of an injury just days before the launch show, but we’re sure Anton will get her back on her feet in time. Anton is a Strictly stalwart and his past partners have included Ruth Langsford, Lesley Joseph and Katie Derham. Could this be the year Anton is finally within reach of the trophy? And will Susannah have any say in just how many sequins they should shimmy around in?

Susannah Constantine joked she "wants the Strictly curse to happen with Anton Du Beke"

Faye Tozer & Giovanni Pernice

Faye is no stranger to pulling some moves on the dancefloor, albeit cheesy, nostalgic 90s ones from her time in pop group Steps. She’s promised to throw in a few of the band’s signature moves (Tragedy, anyone?) into the choreography, so hopefully Giovanni Pernice is a fan of their hits. Giovanni wowed the audience with Debbie McGee last year and the pair came runners-up after Joe McFadden and Katya Jones. Can he get one step closer to winning with Faye this year?

Lee Ryan & Nadiya Bychkova

EastEnders actor Lee Ryan might have been in a boyband, but he insists the dance moves in Blue were kept to a minimum so that they could focus on their singing. Will Nadiya Bychkova, who made her Strictly debut last year, tease out some of those 90s boyband moves in the choreography?

Dr Ranj Singh & Janette Manrara

Although This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh has talked about wanting same-sex partners on the show, we’re sure he’s delighted with being paired up with Janette Manrara. She’s been on Strictly since 2013 and the pair are sure to set pulses raising on the dancefloor.

Dr Ranj Singh joked about his eyebrows having their own Instagram account!

Danny John-Jules & Amy Dowden

Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules has a bit of dancing experience from his acting background, but will it be enough to make him shine with Amy Dowden? The Welsh dancer joined Strictly just last year, when she danced with Brian Conley.

Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell

YouTuber Joe Sugg is the baby of the group and he is actually celebrating his 27th birthday on launch night! The best way to celebrate? Surely, it’s by getting paired up with the sensational Dianne Buswell who joined the show last year.

Katie Piper & Gorka Marquez

Katie Piper teased fans before launch night with a photo of her dance partner whose face she covered with an emoji. We can now reveal that it is Gorka Marquez’s face behind the emoji! Gorka dazzled with Alexandra Burke last year, but will Katie take him to the final again? She has been keeping followers updated with some sneak peeks into her training regime on social media, so hopefully the hard work will pay off.

Katie Piper and her dance partner Gorka Marquez

READ: Katie Piper teases fans with Strictly dance partner photo: see it here

Lauren Steadman & AJ Pritchard

Rio 2016 Paratriathlon silver medalist Lauren Steadmen is obviously fit as a fiddle, but can she master the tricky footwork on the dancefloor? Hopefully, AJ Pritchard – who danced with Mollie King last year – will go for gold with Lauren in his third year on the show.

Stacey Dooley & Kevin Clifton

Kevin Clifton is used to being in the final, but will investigative BBC Three journalist Stacey Dooley MBE take him all the way to the top this year? Kevin recently recorded a special message for former dance partner Susan Calman saying his new partner “will have some big shoes to fill” and we reckon Stacey will step into them just nicely!

READ: Exclusive! Strictly's Karen and Kevin Clifton on life after their split

Ashley Roberts & Pasha Kovalev

Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts has taken some criticism for being too experienced for the dance show, but she’s defended herself by saying it’s a “completely different experience”. Luckily, Pasha Kovalev is used to transforming popstars into refined dancers, as his past partners have included Rachel Stevens and Kimberly Walsh. He also won with Caroline Flack in 2014.

Seann Walsh & Katya Jones

Seann Walsh is going to provide a lot of laughs along the way, that’s for sure! Will his jive match his jokes? We’ll have to see how he does with dance partner Katya Jones, who provided much entertainment and laughter herself when she was partnered with Ed Balls.

WATCH: Brendan Cole joins HELLO! as Strictly columnist

Loading the player...

Charles Venn & Karen Clifton

EastEnders and Casualty actor Charles Venn will certainly know how to put some character into his dancing, and Karen Clifton will hopefully finesse his footwork!

Seann Walsh & Katya Jones

Seann Walsh is going to provide a lot of laughs along the way, that’s for sure! Will his jive match his jokes? We’ll have to see how he does with dance partner Katya Jones, who provided much entertainment and laughter herself when she was partnered with Ed Balls last year.

Seann Walsh and his dance partner Katya Jones

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.