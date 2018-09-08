Katie Piper teases fans with Strictly dance partner photo: see it here It's supposed to be top secret!

With only a few hours left until the new series starts tonight, Katie Piper has whipped Strictly Come Dancing fans into a frenzy by sharing a photo of her dance partner. Tonight’s launch episode, which airs at 7:35pm on BBC One, will see the 15 nervous celebrities be partnered up with their professional dancers. Everything is very hush-hush about who will be coupled up together, but that hasn’t stopped Katie from sharing the picture on social media. However, much to her fans' frustration, the 34-year-old presenter and author has covered the male dancer’s face with a huge emoji. What a tease! In the caption, she writes: “Here he is....... my partner for @bbcstrictly 2018.”

Katie Piper shares photo of dance partner

Observant fans have used their detective skills to try and identify the professional dancer, using his arms and chest to help confirm who he is. Many are torn between Pasha Kovalev, Gorka Marquez and AJ Pritchard – but the reality is that those arms could belong to any of the amazing male dancers on the show. Whoever he is, Katie’s followers were also quick to offer support for the show and share their excitement about tonight’s episode, with one writing: “No doubt whoever is lucky enough to be your partner both of you will smash it,” and another adding: “You are are stunningly beautiful and hope you do really well!!”

WATCH: Meet Strictly's three new dancers!

Loading the player...

READ: Katie Piper opens up about acid attacker being released

This isn’t the first time Katie’s teased Strictly fans on social media. Last month, she gave people a sneak peek into her dressing room, showing the sock and high heels combo she wore in training. Tonight, Katie will be joined by other celebrities including Kate Silverton, Lee Ryan, Ashley Roberts and Dr Ranj Singh, as they await to be assigned a partner. Three new professionals will also be joining the show this year: Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe and Luba Mushtuk.

READ: Has Kate Silverton accidentally let slip who her Strictly partner is ahead of the launch?