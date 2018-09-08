Has Kate Silverton accidentally let slip who her Strictly partner is ahead of the launch? What do you think?

Kate Silverton appears to have inadvertently revealed who her Strictly Come Dancing partner is ahead of the show's first episode on Saturday night. Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at the press launch, the BBC newsreader hinted that it could be new professional dancer, Graziano Di Prima, who has been bonding with her children; six-year-old Clemency and four-year-old Wilbur. When asked what her family thought about her appearing on the dance show, she replied: "It's interesting because it's really full on - and my husband also works away a lot, we are 'juggling juggling' it a lot between us. But the nice thing, I took Wil [her son] to a photoshoot, which is hilarious - so I had to get Graziano to babysit."

Graziano Di Prima has been getting to know Kate Silverton's children

Elaborating further, Kate added: "They were wrestling on the floor at one point. So you know, I can get the children involved which is great. But I have only been only working part-time since I came back from maternity leave." The 48-year-old also revealed that whoever she will be partnered up with will likely to accompany her during the school run. "It's a good time, my kids are actually going to be starting school full time," she explained. "So I will be able to train, drop them off at school and then do the pickup - maybe with my [professional] partner with me because the school mums, that will go down really well. I've got myself sorted, so I feel quite good about that."

When news of her Strictly gig was confirmed, Kate shared her delight during a recent appearance on The One Show. "Thank goodness we don't have to call ourselves cheeses anymore," she confessed. "My dancing talent is nada, zilch, nothing." Mum-of-two Kate was first approached in 2006 and at the time said: "It would be lovely to learn how to dance, but I've got too much going on journalistically." Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday night.

