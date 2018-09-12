Gemma Atkinson reveals Gorka's reaction to Strictly partner Katie Piper The pro dancers and celebrities found out their partners during Strictly's opening show

If there is anyone who knows a thing or two about Strictly Come Dancing, it's Gemma Atkinson. The former Emmerdale star got to the semi-finals in last year's competition, and even found love on the show with boyfriend, pro dancer Gorka Marquez. And on Monday night at the TV Choice Awards, the actress chatted to HELLO! about all things Strictly. Gemma revealed that Gorka was particularly happy when he found out his dance partner: "He had his first day training today and he said it went really well. He's really happy too as he wanted Katie," she said. "She's in the most incredible hands," she added.

Gorka was delighted to get Katie as his dance partner

Gemma also had some words of advice for Katie – who was one of the most nervous contestants on Saturday's live opening show. She said: "Just listen to Gorka and nobody else. Nothing that's going around, just listen to him." Laughing, Gemma teased: "Just like I do!"

The first day of Strictly rehearsals

Although Gemma isn’t taking part in the show this time around, she has been spending a lot of time in the studios with the pro dancers, who she has become very close to over the past year. "I have seen more of the pros in the last few months than I have when I was working with them, just meeting for lunches. It's so nice being in the studio without having anxiety and having to go through my steps," she said.

Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly in 2017

Gorka, meanwhile, has been posting videos on social media during his rehearsals with Katie throughout the week, and the pair look like they have hit it off right away. Although Katie was unsure about her dancing following their first day, telling Gorka: "It's dreadful, I am really bad, but I was born to do this. I am not afraid," he quickly dismissed her fears, telling her: "No, you are good!" In another clip, the pair were seen joking around as Gorka filmed Katie walking to the studios dressed from head-to-toe in dancing attire. "Someone is taking it very seriously the dancing," he said. "All the gear and no idea!" Katie replied laughing.

