Gemma Atkinson found love with pro dancer Gorka Marquez on last year's Strictly Come Dancing, and fans have adored watching the pair's relationship develop. And although the couple met on the popular BBC One dance show, they have never actually danced together! "No ballroom dancing for me and Gorka," Gemma told HELLO! and other reporters at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night. "We dance in the club, but don't do any ballroom!" Gemma also admitted that there is only one person she would be able to practice her Strictly moves with, and that's her former dance partner Alijaz Skorjanec. "I have not danced since the final. I could only ever dance with Alijaz. It's like climbing up Mount Everest and feeling I have peeked," she said.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez met on Strictly - but don't practice their dance moves together!

Despite the fact that she hasn’t been dancing herself at the moment, Gemma has been enjoying spending time visiting her boyfriend and the rest of the pro dancers during rehearsals. "I have seen more of the pros in the last few months than I have when I was working with them, just meeting for lunches. It's so nice being in the studio without having anxiety and having to go through my steps," she said. Since Strictly, Gemma has turned her attention to radio, and presents the breakfast show for Manchester-based station Hits Radio along with co-hosts Dave Vitty and Gethin Jones – who presents spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two.

Gemma was a runner up in the 2017 Strictly series

Gemma - ever the supportive girlfriend - also gushed that she that she was "so proud" of Gorka taking part in the latest series of Strictly.The soap star has previously opened up about their relationship to HELLO!, saying: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

