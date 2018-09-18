A director proposed at the Emmy Awards last night - and there wasn't a dry eye in the house - VIDEO Keep an eye out for Leslie Jones' face (while wiping away your tears, of course)

Glenn Weiss had the audience at the Emmy Awards on their feet after using his acceptance speech to propose to his girlfriend, Jan. The beautiful moment took place at the ceremony on Monday night, after the director explained to the crowd that his mum had tragically passed away just two weeks earlier, then gave her engagement ring to his new fiancée. He said: "I'm really grateful to be here but it's bittersweet. The person most proud to be here would be my mum and she passed away just two weeks ago… Mum always believed in finding the sunshine in things, and she adored my girlfriend, Jan. Jan, you are the sunshine in my life and my mum was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? It's because I want to call you my wife."

Benedict was delighted by the sweet moment

Stars including Leslie Jones and Benedict Cumberbatch looked delighted at the moment unfolding in front of them, as Jan was helped to the stage, while Claire Foy was spotted wiping away at tear following the beautiful moment. After putting the ring on her finger, Glenn said: "This is the ring my dad put on my mum's finger 65 years ago… dad knows that I have it okay?"

Fans were quick to discuss the beautiful moment on Twitter, with one writing: "I don't even know who this guy is but I do know that he must be a genuinely exceptional person because I'm sitting here tearing up after watching this and I didn't even cry at my own wedding," while another person added: "GOOD LUCK to anyone trying to top that proposal! I am stunned at how this all played out. This is going to be a legend of a proposal for the ages and this will probably get its own film at some point." A third person tweeted: "A man who makes his big night about you is the one you keep!"