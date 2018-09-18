Emmy Awards 2018: See the full list of winners
The Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, and the stars of the silver screen were out in force to celebrate a year of brilliant TV shows. The night was filled with excitement (including an actually marriage proposal on the Emmys stage), as we watched our favourite actors, directors and writers be recognised for their work. While Game of Thrones picked up the biggest award of the night – Outstanding drama series, viewers were also delighted to see Thandie Newton scoop up Outstanding supporting in a drama series, while The Crown dominated with seven nominations, with Claire Foy winning Outstanding actress in a drama series. See the list of other winners here…
Outstanding drama series
The Americans
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Game of Thrones - WON
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding comedy series
Atlanta
black-ish
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding limited series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WON
Godless
Genius: Picasso
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding writing for a limited series or movie
American Vandal, Clean Up
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “House By the Lake”
Twin Peaks
Black Mirror, USS Callister - WON
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Keri Russell, The Americans
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans - WON
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding directing for a drama series
Game of Thrones, Beyond The Wall
Game of Thrones, The Dragon And The Wolf
Ozark, The Toll
Ozark, Tonight We Improvise
Stranger Things, Chapter Nine: The Gate
The Crown, Paterfamilias - WON
The Handmaid’s Tale, After
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Game of Thrones, The Dragon and the Wolf
Killing Eve, Nice Face
Stranger Things, Chapter Nine: The Gate
The Americans, Start - WON
The Crown, Mystery Man
The Handmaid’s Tale, June
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld - WON
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones - WON
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WON
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds - WON
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding directing for a limited series or movie
Godless,
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Paterno,
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Man Who Would Be Vogue - WON
The Looming Tower, “9/11”
Twin Peaks
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless - WON
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
John Leguizamo, Waco
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Giani Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless - WON
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry - WON
William H Macy, Shameless
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - WON
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Issa Rae, Insecure
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
Atlanta, FUBU
Atlanta, Teddy Perkins
Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark
Glow, Pilot
Silicon Valley, Initial Coin Offering
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Pilot - WON
The Big Bang Theory, The Bow Tie Symmetry
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Atlanta, Barbershop
Atlanta, Alligator Man
Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark
Barry, Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going
Silicon Valley, Fifty-One Percent
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Pilot - WON
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Megan Mullaly, Will & Grace
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - WON
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Henry Winkler - WON
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Kenan Thomspon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series
Katt Williams, Atlanta - WON
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sterling K Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Outstanding guest actor in a drama series
F Murray Abraham, Homeland
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us - WON
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series
Wanda Sykes, black-ish
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live - WON
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Outstanding guest actress in a drama series
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Viola Davis, Scandal
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale - WON
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding structured reality program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye - WON
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding television movie
Black Mirror: USS Callister - WON
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
Outstanding variety talk series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Outstanding variety sketch series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America With Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live - WON
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding reality competition program
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race - WON
Project Runway
Outstanding directing for a variety special
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
The Oscars - WON
Outstanding writing for a variety special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City - WON
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
