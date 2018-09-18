﻿
Emmy Awards 2018: See the full list of winners

See the full list of winners from the Emmys

Emmy Griffiths
The Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, and the stars of the silver screen were out in force to celebrate a year of brilliant TV shows. The night was filled with excitement (including an actually marriage proposal on the Emmys stage), as we watched our favourite actors, directors and writers be recognised for their work. While Game of Thrones picked up the biggest award of the night – Outstanding drama series, viewers were also delighted to see Thandie Newton scoop up Outstanding supporting in a drama series, while The Crown dominated with seven nominations, with Claire Foy winning Outstanding actress in a drama series. See the list of other winners here…

Outstanding drama series

The Americans
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Game of Thrones - WON
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Outstanding comedy series

Atlanta
black-ish
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding limited series

The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WON
Godless
Genius: Picasso
Patrick Melrose

Outstanding writing for a limited series or movie

American Vandal, Clean Up
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “House By the Lake”
Twin Peaks
Black Mirror, USS Callister - WON

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Keri Russell, The Americans
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans - WON
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Game of Thrones, Beyond The Wall
Game of Thrones, The Dragon And The Wolf
Ozark, The Toll
Ozark, Tonight We Improvise
Stranger Things, Chapter Nine: The Gate
The Crown, Paterfamilias - WON
The Handmaid’s Tale, After

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Game of Thrones, The Dragon and the Wolf
Killing Eve, Nice Face
Stranger Things, Chapter Nine: The Gate
The Americans, Start - WON
The Crown, Mystery Man
The Handmaid’s Tale, June

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld - WON

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones - WON
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WON
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds - WON
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding directing for a limited series or movie

Godless,
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Paterno,
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Man Who Would Be Vogue - WON
The Looming Tower, “9/11”
Twin Peaks

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless - WON
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
John Leguizamo, Waco
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Giani Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless - WON
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry - WON
William H Macy, Shameless

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - WON
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Issa Rae, Insecure

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Atlanta, FUBU
Atlanta, Teddy Perkins
Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark
Glow, Pilot
Silicon Valley, Initial Coin Offering
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Pilot - WON
The Big Bang Theory, The Bow Tie Symmetry

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Atlanta, Barbershop
Atlanta, Alligator Man
Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark
Barry, Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going
Silicon Valley, Fifty-One Percent
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Pilot - WON

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Megan Mullaly, Will & Grace
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - WON

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Henry Winkler - WON
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Kenan Thomspon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Katt Williams, Atlanta - WON
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sterling K Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

F Murray Abraham, Homeland
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us - WON
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Wanda Sykes, black-ish
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live - WON
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Viola Davis, Scandal
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale - WON
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding structured reality program

Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye - WON
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding television movie

Black Mirror: USS Callister - WON
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale

Outstanding variety talk series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Outstanding variety sketch series

At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America With Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live - WON
Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding reality competition program

The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race - WON
Project Runway

Outstanding directing for a variety special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
The Oscars - WON

Outstanding writing for a variety special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City - WON
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

