The Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, and the stars of the silver screen were out in force to celebrate a year of brilliant TV shows. The night was filled with excitement (including an actually marriage proposal on the Emmys stage), as we watched our favourite actors, directors and writers be recognised for their work. While Game of Thrones picked up the biggest award of the night – Outstanding drama series, viewers were also delighted to see Thandie Newton scoop up Outstanding supporting in a drama series, while The Crown dominated with seven nominations, with Claire Foy winning Outstanding actress in a drama series. See the list of other winners here…

Outstanding drama series

The Americans

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Game of Thrones - WON

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding comedy series

Atlanta

black-ish

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding limited series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WON

Godless

Genius: Picasso

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding writing for a limited series or movie

American Vandal, Clean Up

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “House By the Lake”

Twin Peaks

Black Mirror, USS Callister - WON

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Keri Russell, The Americans

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans - WON

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Game of Thrones, Beyond The Wall

Game of Thrones, The Dragon And The Wolf

Ozark, The Toll

Ozark, Tonight We Improvise

Stranger Things, Chapter Nine: The Gate

The Crown, Paterfamilias - WON

The Handmaid’s Tale, After

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Game of Thrones, The Dragon and the Wolf

Killing Eve, Nice Face

Stranger Things, Chapter Nine: The Gate

The Americans, Start - WON

The Crown, Mystery Man

The Handmaid’s Tale, June

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld - WON

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones - WON

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WON

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds - WON

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding directing for a limited series or movie

Godless,

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Paterno,

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Man Who Would Be Vogue - WON

The Looming Tower, “9/11”

Twin Peaks

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless - WON

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

John Leguizamo, Waco

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Giani Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless - WON

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry - WON

William H Macy, Shameless

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - WON

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Issa Rae, Insecure

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Atlanta, FUBU

Atlanta, Teddy Perkins

Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark

Glow, Pilot

Silicon Valley, Initial Coin Offering

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Pilot - WON

The Big Bang Theory, The Bow Tie Symmetry

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Atlanta, Barbershop

Atlanta, Alligator Man

Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark

Barry, Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going

Silicon Valley, Fifty-One Percent

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Pilot - WON

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Megan Mullaly, Will & Grace

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - WON

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Henry Winkler - WON

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Kenan Thomspon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Katt Williams, Atlanta - WON

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sterling K Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

F Murray Abraham, Homeland

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us - WON

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Wanda Sykes, black-ish

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live - WON

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Viola Davis, Scandal

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale - WON

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding structured reality program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye - WON

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding television movie

Black Mirror: USS Callister - WON

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

Outstanding variety talk series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Outstanding variety sketch series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live - WON

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding reality competition program

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race - WON

Project Runway

Outstanding directing for a variety special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

The Oscars - WON

Outstanding writing for a variety special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City - WON

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life