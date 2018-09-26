Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid reveal big news on GMB A congratulations is in order for Good Morning Britain!

On Wednesday morning, there was reason to celebrate for the cast and crew of Good Morning Britain as the ITV breakfast show took away an award for the Best Talk Show at Tuesday night's National Reality TV Awards. Piers Morgan took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and co-host Susanna Reid holding up their accolade in the GMB studios, captioning the photo: "Champions! GMB won Best Talk Show at last night's National Reality TV Awards! Thanks for watching!" Fans were quick to congratulate the show on its win, with one writing: "Congratulations well done," while another said: "Well done, it makes my mornings in Spain." A third joked: "@susannareid won it for putting up with you @thepiersmorgan!"

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid with their award for GMB

Piers and Susanna's GMB co-hosts include Kate Garraway, Ben Shepherd and Charlotte Hawkins. The pair are well-known for their on-screen debates as they often have very different views. Susanna has previously opened up about the reservations she had at working with Piers in the beginning. In June, she revealed that she wasn't exactly "filled with hope" when she first heard that he would be joining the team. Chatting to Radio Times about the situation, she explained that rather than thinking: "Aww, what a lovely safe choice. Oh, my life's going to be easy from now on. Brilliant.' I was like... Argh!'"

MORE: Holly Willoughby makes surprise announcement that shocks fans

Loading the player...

Everything you need to know about Piers

READ: Susanna Reid reveals hilarious fashion faux pas

The TV presenter revealed that she found a way to work with Piers when she stopped worrying about his controversial views reflecting on herself. "Someone said to me recently, 'Piers goes around setting all these fires, and you go around putting them all out,'" she explained. "But on the days when I can't put the fire out, that's fine now. That's okay. That's not on me, that's on him. And when I finally realised that, that's when I made my peace with it." She jokily added that she has a "constant battle for airtime" with her co-host, saying: "Sometimes I open my mouth to ask a question and hear Piers's voice come out. You can't help but go into battle with him every morning."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.