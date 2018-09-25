Holly Willoughby surprises with shocking announcement after putting family first - fans react The This Morning host is putting her family first

Holly Willoughby has made a decision that shocked many of her fans on Tuesday night, revealing that she has decided to step down from one of her many work commitments. The This Morning host - who has been looking forward to launching new lifestyle brand Truly this autumn – revealed to her fans on Twitter via a short statement that she will no longer be going ahead with it in order to spend more time with her family. She wrote: "After much consideration, I have made the decision to step away from Truly."

Holly Willoughby is stepping down from Truly for her family

The doting mum-of-three continued: "To launch a brand needs total dedication and at the moment, with so many other commitments, this is not something I feel I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home. I wish Truly all the success for the future." Shortly after announcing the news, fans were quick to react, with one writing: "I admire you for doing this. Thank you for introducing us to Truly and I hope this decision makes you happy because that's all your deserve, is happiness." Another told the star: "Family comes first," while a third added: "Takes a strong person to do this."

Holly sent fans into a frenzy when she announced back in April that she was launching her own brand with friend, Dragons' Den star Peter Jones, and posted a black-and-white pic of herself with the words “Let me tell you about Truly”. The Truly website says it is a “new lifestyle brand for you that launches later this year. It’s about beautiful things that are of the highest quality, surprisingly affordable and designed to make your life easier.” The brand will cover home, fashion, travel, wellness and baby and is set to launch in the Autumn, now without the This Morning star.

The This Morning star is a doting mum to three young children

Holly's always put her family first, and previously said that there is no other job she prefers more than being a mum. Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at a Diet Coke event in March 2017, Holly said: " "If I work in the afternoons than I make sure I'm home in time for bedtime. I have to do that, otherwise I go a bit grey inside. I love work but the most important thing is my family and making that right. If that doesn't feel right, I really put the brake on and pull back." The TV star added: "Even friendships will sort of go down the pecking order because it's not as important as that really, if I'm honest. If they're true friends, they'll always understand that. I have a group of mums who are friends and we all are on the same page."

