Dame Maggie Smith has been spotted filming new scenes for the Downton Abbey movie for the very first time! The 83-year-old, who played Lady Grantham in the popular TV series, has reprised her fan favourite role for the upcoming film, and was spotted dressed to the nines in 1920s attire while on set in Lacock Wiltshire on Tuesday. Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael, who play Mary and Edith Crawley respectively, were also spotted on set.

Maggie previously joked about returning to Downton Abbey for the film on The Graham Norton Show, saying: "No, because honestly, she was about - by the time we're through - she must've been 110. So, I couldn't go on and on and on. I couldn't. It just didn't make sense." She added: "I was firmly convinced it would start with the funeral. I could croak it and it would just start with the body." Speaking about how Downton changed her life, she explained: "I led a perfectly normal life until Downton Abbey. I'm not kidding. I'd go to theatres, I'd go to galleries, things like that on my own. And now I can't and that's awful. The Fulham Road's dodgy!"

Previously speaking about the film at the Heroes at Highclere event at Highclere Castle, Hugh Bonneville said: "We start filming again on Monday. We did the read through last week, and I actually have to say it was really nice, settling back into a family. It was great to see everyone again, even our new guest artists Imelda Staunton and David Haig. I can't remember them all but it is a wonderful bunch of people who are doing it for what will be, I hope, an upbeat celebration and reunion." The film is expected to be released in September 2019, four years after the finale aired on ITV.

