Matthew Goode just dropped a major hint about the Downton Abbey film's storyline Matthew Goode chatted to Holly and Phil about the much-anticipated film

Matthew Goode tried hard not to spill any details about the new Downton Abbey film while chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. The actor, who played Mary's second husband Henry Talbot in the hit TV series, confirmed that he would be returning for the film along with "a lot of great new faces". He said: "[I] can't speak about it. I can't give any plot away. I'm in it… It's a very brilliant new story, the cast has got bigger, I won't tell you who's in it. But there's a lot of great new faces."

Matthew will be in the Downton film

Matthew joked that Downton fans won't be disappointed be the upcoming film, adding: "I don't think so. How can you be disappointed if it's back?" He previously revealed to Radio Times that he wouldn't have a huge role in the film, and that his character was "popping in at the end". Stars who will be joining the cast include Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James and Tuppence Middleton, as well as David Haig and Simon Jones. Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary in the show, shared a first look at the upcoming adaptation after posting a snap of the set on Instagram, which appeared to show a scene from downstairs of the grand house. Jim Carter, who plays the butler, Mr Carson, can be seen in the shot, with an unknown woman wearing a classic 1920s outfit.

Speaking about the film Hugh Bonneville, who plays Lord Grantham, said: "We did the read through last week, and I actually have to say it was really nice, settling back into a family. It was great to see everyone again, even our new guest artists Imelda Staunton and David Haig. I can't remember them all but it is a wonderful bunch of people who are doing it for what will be, I hope, an upbeat celebration and reunion."

