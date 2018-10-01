Brendan Cole reveals he would return to Strictly - on one condition The professional dancer was axed from the show earlier this year

Brendan Cole has admitted he wouldn't rule out a return to Strictly Come Dancing. The professional dancer, who had starred on the BBC show since its launch, opened up about leaving the series in an interview with Lorraine Kelly on Monday.

Although leaving the series was a big life change for Brendan, he says it has been a positive move - and he would now only return on one condition. "This has come at just the right time for me and I have had so many incredible opportunities which I wouldn't have otherwise had if I hadn't been on the show," Brendan said.

Brendan Cole has admitted he would love to be a judge on Strictly Come Dancing

"Strictly takes over your life. If they asked, I wouldn't go back unless it was in another role," he added. "I would go back in a different role. I would love to be a judge."

Brendan has been sharing his views on the new series of Strictly in a weekly column for HELLO! Online. The outspoken star also revealed that despite his exit from the show, he is still in touch with some of the judges and fellow professional dancers he worked with for many years.

Brendan is sharing his views on the new series with HELLO!

"The judges and the dancers and the contestants don't really mix on the show as you have your different timetables, so you see each other to say: 'Hi' in the corridor and have a little chat and then you do the show and that is that. I still stay in touch with some of the judges – Craig, Darcey, even Len [Goodman, the former chief judge]. He is a great chap and a great television personality," Brendan told HELLO!.

The dancer also revealed that the positive of leaving the show was being able to spend more time with his wife Zoe and their children Aurelia and Dante. "While I was doing Strictly, I wasn't just away personally but I was often away mentally. You have to immerse yourself in the show and give it everything you have to be successful," said Brendan.

