Brendan Cole enjoys mini Strictly Come Dancing reunion - see with who here! The former Strictly professional was axed from the show this year

Despite being dropped from Strictly Come Dancing this year, Brendan Cole has remained the best of friends with some of the stars - including former contestant Greg Rutherford. The pair enjoyed a mini reunion in Italy on Tuesday evening, with the axed professional dancer taking to Instagram to share a picture. "Good times, good friends," Brendan simply wrote. Their appearance together comes two years after Olympic athlete Greg took part in the popular series alongside Natalie Lowe – in which they finished in eighth position.

Over the past week or so, Brendan has been soaking up the last of the summer sun in Italy. He has been entertaining fans with fun snaps from his solo travels. His wife recently posted a sweet tribute as the pair spend some time apart. "To my gorgeous husband and best friend of ten years @brendancoleinsta I miss you like crazy but so glad you are off on an adventure and gaining precious life experiences," she wrote in the caption. "I can't wait to have you back so we can continue on our journey together with our beautiful family. Thanks for being my rock." Clearly impressed with her words, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional replied: "Perfect words. Can't wait!"

It was also confirmed at the start of the year that Brendan's contract with Strictly had not been renewed. The dancer is, however, keeping up with the BBC dance show and shared his thoughts on this year's line-up in his exclusive HELLO! column. "After just two weeks of rehearsals, I think everyone did very well, and there were a few celebrities that surprised me with their moves," he shared on Sunday. "I thought there was some really nice dancing, and I think it's safe to say we are in for a very interesting series."

