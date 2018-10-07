Strictly's Lee Ryan second to leave the show, as Nadiya tells him she loves him The Blue singer had nothing but positive things to say about his Strictly experience

Strictly Come Dancing fans said farewell to Blue star Lee Ryan and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova on Sunday night following a nail-biting dance off between the couple and Charles Venn and his partner Karen Clifton. The judges' scores combined with the results of the viewers' votes saw them both battle it out on the dance floor, with Lee and Nadiya performing their Cha-Cha to The Power of Love from Back To The Future once more, while Charles and Karen did their American Smooth to Up Where We Belong from the film An Officer and a Gentleman in a bid to impress the four judges.

Three out of the four judges chose to save Charles and Karen, while Head Judge Shirley Ballas – who was the last to vote – said that she would have chosen to save Lee and Nadiya. She said: "I would have gone with Lee on the musical performance from this evening." Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli said of his choice: "They were both very good I have to say that. Very hard, but I have to pick Charles and Karen. Darcey Bussell said of her choice: "I wish both these couples weren't here so it's tough but the better couple for me was Charles and Karen." Craig Revel Horwood, meanwhile, said: "The better dancers for me on the night were Charles and Karen."

Lee – who was in the first week's dance off against Anton du Beke and Susannah Constantine - had nothing but positive things to say about his "short" time on the show. He said: "I’ve had a really lovely time, even though it’s been short it seems like I’ve been here a long time because it’s been so intense, it’s been amazing. I love these guys, I absolutely love every single one of them. There’s so much love in everyone it’s been a memory that I will treasure for the rest of my life, I really will." Nadiya then told Lee: "Just stay the way you are because you’re such an amazing person and I love you so much."

