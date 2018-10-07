Strictly's Seann Walsh's girlfriend supported by friend following his kiss with Katya Jones Photos of Sean and Katya kissing emerged over the weekend

Following the release of photographs showing Strictly Come Dancing couple Katya Jones and Seann Walsh kissing in the street on Wednesday night, Seann's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries has been publicly supported by one of her famous friends. On Sunday, Hollyoaks actress Kirsty-Leigh Porter sent a message to her friend of a love heart emoji, which Rebecca then liked. A fan then commented, writing: "@Seannwalsh you have some explaining to do, poor girl." The post comes after pictures of Katya and Seann embracing outside were obtained by The Sun, which had been taken in central London on Wednesday after the pair left a pub in Marylebone. In one of the photos they appeared to be kissing, and in another they are seen running down an alleyway, laughing and dancing.

Seann Walsh's girlfriend has been supported by her friends after the kissing photos emerged

While neither Seann or Katya have addressed their kiss, Katya's husband and fellow Strictly pro dancer Neil Jones has since spoken out for the first time since the photos were released, but made no reference to them. Instead, he showed his support for their Matrix-inspired dance on Saturday night, which wowed the judges and put them in the top section of the leaderboard. Neil shared a video of the the pair in action on the dance floor, and wrote: "Wow last nights @bbcstrictly movie week was really epic and I’m really proud of @mrs_katjones and @seannwalsh Paso Doble. Great shapes and of course like always the choreography was on point. Which dance did you like last night?"

MORE: Brendan Cole reveals which Strictly judge he agrees with - and why Joe Sugg's dance didn't impress him

Seann and his girlfriend, actress Rebecca Humphries

READ: Everything you need to know about Strictly's Lee Ryan's girlfriend

Neil's fans were quick to comment on the photograph and many dismissed the photos, choosing to focus on praising Katya's choreography. "Amazing and I've never seen the film," one wrote, while another said: "Loved this dance, it's amazing!!" A third added: "You are such genius Katya, off the charts that was last night. xx must be such a proud hubby Neil!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.