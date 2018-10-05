Lee Ryan reveals major life change thanks to Strictly and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova The Blue singer will dance the Cha Cha Cha on Saturday

Lee Ryan has revealed Strictly Come Dancing has already had a huge influence on his life. Thanks to the show and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova, the Blue singer has given up alcohol. "If anything I've lost a lot of weight, I haven't weighed myself but my clothes feel massively different and I just feel great," he told Press Association. "I've stopped drinking, I'm on the wagon. It's good, though, because I have in the past dabbled and struggled and gone to rehab and stuff so I've just decided that drink is not good for me and it's a really good thing (quitting)."

Lee Ryan has praised his Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova

Heaping praise on his dancer partner, Lee added: "Nadiya really helped, she turned around and said 'You should just knock it on the head'. Everyone has a strand of DNA and mine says 'I can't have just one'." Speaking about the positive impact of training, the EastEnders star continued: "It's really good for me, it feels like quite a turnaround for my own mentality, which is not just for the show but for me personally as well."

The admission comes shortly after fellow Strictly star Kevin Clifton revealed his decision to stop drinking alcohol. Earlier this week, the pro dancer responded to a social media follower, who asked: "My mum was wondering, have you lost weight since last year? 'Cos she says you're looking very trim," to which Kevin replied: "Bless her. I actually quit alcohol. Haven't had a drink in 5 months. Could be that." The change in lifestyle comes as Kevin confirmed his split from wife Karen Clifton. The former couple announced their split in March, but have continued to dance together on Strictly and during their joint tour.

