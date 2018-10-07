Strictly Come Dancing's Seann Walsh and Katya Jones apologise for kissing pictures The pair are coupled together in this year's show

Strictly Come Dancing's Seann Walsh has publicly apologised after pictures of him and his professional dance partner, Katya Jones, kissing, surfaced on Sunday. The comedian issued a statement via Twitter which read: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for."

Katya, who is married to dancer Neil Jones, who also appears on the hit BBC show as a choreographer and group dancer, said: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

Katya's husband, Neil, broke his silence on Sunday morning, showing his support for his wife of five years and her dance partner Seann. Taking to Instagram, Neil posted a video of the pair in action on the dance floor, and wrote: "Wow last nights @bbcstrictly movie week was really epic and I’m really proud of @mrs_katjones and @seannwalsh Paso Doble. Great shapes and of course like always the choreography was on point. Which dance did you like last night?" Neil's fans were quick to comment on the photograph, with many praising Katya's choreography. "Amazing and I've never seen the film," one wrote, while another said: "Loved this dance, it's amazing!!" A third added: "You are such genius Katya, off the charts that was last night. xx must be such a proud hubby Neil!"

Seann is currently dating actress Rebecca, who also broke her silence earlier this afternoon by liking a supportive tweet from her friend. Hollyoaks actress Kirsty-Leigh Porter messaged her a simple red love heart, which Rebecca had saved to her likes list.