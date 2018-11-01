Strictly's AJ Pritchard quizzed over relationship status on It Takes Two - see his response! The dancer was reportedly in a relationship with Mollie King in 2017

AJ Pritchard was stuck for words after Zoe Ball asked him about his relationship status on It Takes Two. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, who was reportedly in a relationship with his former dance partner from 2017, Mollie King, was left red-faced when Zoe asked if he could 'relate' to the song he will be dancing to on Saturday night – Girlfriend by Avril Lavigne.

AJ is currently dancing with Lauren on Strictly

He said: "Yes, no, no, yes… I don't know." She asked Lauren: "Have you had talks about him and his girlfriends at all?" to which the Paralympian replied: “Well, we did ask. I was like, 'So, have you had a girlfriend AJ?' He was like, 'No.'" AJ agreed, saying: "No, no. No girlfriends, no." He also denied that he was in a relationship with Mollie during their time on the show last year, but revealed that she was going to be in the audience on Saturday. He explained: "Mollie is coming to watch, actually, at the weekend. I will be sat in the audience as Lauren spray paints out the ex-girlfriend's name. And then walks over and removed me from the girl I'm sat with."

Loading the player...

The couple also recently reunited for the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night, and AJ shared a snap of the pair smiling, while AJ - looking dapper in a tuxedo - wraps his arm around Mollie, who is wearing a gorgeous red gown. He captioned it: "Great to catch up with Mollie King at the Pride of Britain Awards #aboutlastnight." AJ also uploaded a photo of himself with current dance partner Lauren Steadman on the red carpet at the ceremony, and wrote: "Thank you to Lauren Steadman who inspires me on a daily basis, you are what the Pride of Britain Awards stand for.. A truly inspirational person, with a good heart. Thank you."

