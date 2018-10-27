AJ Pritchard reveals his brother could join Strictly Come Dancing - watch video Curtis Pritchard currently stars in the Irish version of Strictly!

AJ Pritchard has dazzled on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor for the past three series, but did you know that his brother is also a Strictly star? Speaking exclusively to HELLO! the 23-year-old revealed Curtis Pritchard, 22, is currently a professional dancer on the Irish version of the show - Dancing With The Stars, but he could appear on the UK version alongside him one day soon. Talking about his visit home with celebrity dance partner Lauren Steadman, AJ told HELLO!: "My brother popped into Manchester while we were up there, because he only lives an hour away," before adding, "My brother's also a dancer, he does Strictly in Ireland, but hopefully, maybe one day, over here." Lauren excitedly said: "Yesterday was really good, because I got to be coached by both Pritchard boys and their father!"

Both brothers shared adorable photos of their catch-up in Manchester, joking about their hilarious height difference! AJ captioned his photo: "So Great to see my LITTLE Bro today whilst up North for the day #family." while Curtis wrote: "I know my visit was short and sweet but then again that’s just like you,so it must have been good...."

AJ and Curtis in Manchester this week

Curtis stars on the Irish show with his long-term girlfriend and co-professional, Emily Barker, but sadly, he and his dance partner were eliminated in the first week. He was rumoured to replace Brendan Cole after it was announced he wouldn't be returning to the show, but Graziano Di Prima was later confirmed as the new professional dancer. Perhaps, with some brotherly support, he could go further in the UK version next year?

Meanwhile, AJ and Lauren are still very much in the competition after a sensational Couples' Choice Contemporary dance in last week's show. For the Halloween special, the pair will perform a classic ballroom with the Paso Doble to Poison by Nicole Scherzinger. Prepare for a scarily good show!

