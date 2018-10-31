These former Strictly favourites have reunited - and fans are so excited Fans were delighted to see them back together!

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard set off the Strictly Come Dancing rumour mill when they formed such a strong friendship while taking part in the show together in 2017, and now they've reunited for a sweet snap that AJ shared on his Instagram account. The pair - who reached the semi-finals in the dancing competition - looked very happy to see each other during Monday night's Pride of Britain Awards. In the photograph, fans can see the close friends smiling, while AJ - looking dapper in a tuxedo - wraps his arm around Mollie, who is wearing a gorgeous red gown. He captioned it: "Great to catch up with Mollie King at the Pride of Britain Awards #aboutlastnight."

AJ and Mollie at the awards ceremony

Fans were delighted to see the reunion, with one writing: "My fave strictly couple!! I’m so happy you two had a nice catch up," while another said: "You make a gorgeous couple and we were all hoping you'd get together last year," with another adding: "Fabulous photo of the best ever strictly friendship. Don’t hide this beautiful friendship from the world it’s rare to have such a wonderful friendship."

AJ also uploaded a photo of himself with current dance partner Lauren Steadman, together on the red carpet at the ceremony. He captioned it: "Thank you to Lauren Steadman who inspires me on a daily basis, you are what the Pride of Britain Awards stand for.. A truly inspirational person, with a good heart. Thank you." AJ and Lauren will dance an energetic Jive to Avril Lavigne's hit tune Girlfriend, after surviving the previous week's Halloween special. Mollie recently revealed she was "jealous" of Lauren for getting to dance on the show every week, telling the Daily Mail: "I wish I could do Strictly every year of my life, it's just the most magical experience, you just get completely into the bubble of it!"

