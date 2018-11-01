Scarlett Moffatt has some important advice for the new I'm a Celebrity stars It’s been two years since Scarlett was Queen of the Jungle

With I’m a Celebrity returning to ITV later this month, former Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt has shared some pearls of wisdom with the new contestants. The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share a throwback photo of herself when she arrived in Australia two years ago, before she went on to be crowned the winner of the 2016 series.

"2 years ago today eeeeek!! So excited for extra camp now!! Good luck to the new camp mates, if I can give you any advice it’s enjoy every second & grab yourself a hammock, they’re much comfier than the beds," Scarlett wrote.

Future contestants would do well to take Scarlett’s advice on board; not only did she win her series, but she has since returned to host the ITV2 spin-off show, I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp. It is a role she will once again take on alongside Joe Swash and Joel Dommett when the new series begins in mid-November.

The trio also hosted the series together in 2017, while Ant and Dec took the helm of the main show. However, there will be some changes this year, as Holly Willoughby will step in for Ant while he continues to take some time out of the public eye following his drink-driving arrest in March.

Although the 2018 contestants are yet to be officially announced, three celebrities expected to go into the jungle are retired football manager Harry Redknapp, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan and The Chase’s Anne Hegerty. Other names that have been rumoured to take part include Tim Henman, X Factor singer Fleur East, DIY: SOS host Nick Knowles, and model and reality TV star Christine McGuinness, wife of Paddy. Corrie’s Lucy Fallon and Holby City actress Rosie Marcel are other potential competitors.

